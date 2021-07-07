Gas prices up $0.99, $2.94, diesel down $0.14

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, July 8, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $153.60 and $161.72 per litre, respectively, up by $0.99 and $2.94.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $143.50 per litre following a decrease of $0.14 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.21 and will be sold for $152.19 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.29 and will be sold for $121.14 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $64.20 per litre, up by $0.27 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $73.17 per litre after an increase of $2.23.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.