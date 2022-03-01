Gas prices up $1.78, $1.76, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, March 3, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $182.43 and $187.43 per litre, respectively up by $1.78 and $1.76

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $186.47 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also up $3.06 and will be sold for $190.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $161.08 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.32 per litre, up by $1.22 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $89.51 per litre after an increase of 62 cents.

This week's prices were mainly impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resultant sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, which drove oil prices higher.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.