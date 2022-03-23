Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $4.50

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, March 24, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $186.98 and $191.97 per litre, respectively, with both grades up by $3.06.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $192.45 per litre following an increase of $4.50 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $4.50 and will be sold for $196.93 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $4.50 and will be sold for $167.05 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $78.80 per litre down by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $89.74 per litre after a decrease of $1.32.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.