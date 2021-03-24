Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, March 25, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $135.44 and $138.27 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $127.50 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.06 and will be sold for $131.90 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $101.78 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.90 per litre, down by $2.08 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.62 per litre after a decrease of $2.94.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.