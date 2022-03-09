Gas prices up $4.50, diesel up $4.50

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, March 10, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $186.93 and $191.92 per litre, respectively up by $4.50 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $190.97 per litre following an increase of $4.50 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also up $4.50 and will be sold for $195.47 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $4.50 and will be sold for $165.57 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $84.82 per litre, up by $4.50 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $94.01 per litre after an increase of $4.50.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.