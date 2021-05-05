Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $2.94

Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $2.94Wednesday, May 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, May 6, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.
87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $145.34 and $148.17 per litre, respectively, up by $3.06 each.
Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $134.10 per litre following an increase of $2.94 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $140.53 per litre.
Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.72 and will be sold for $110.96 per litre.
Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $56.70 per litre, up by $1.35 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $57.83 per litre after an increase of $2.73.
Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.
