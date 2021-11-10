Gas prices down $0.24, $0.22, diesel down $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, November 11, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $160.19 and $165.63 per litre, respectively, down by $0.24 and $0.22.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $160.55 per litre following a decrease of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also down by $0.25 and will be sold for $165.12 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $138.31 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $79.03 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $87.87 per litre after a decrease of $0.92.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.