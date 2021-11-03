Gas prices down $0.25, diesel down $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, November 4, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $160.43 and $165.85 per litre, respectively, with both grades of gasoline down by $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $160.80 per litre following a decrease of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.25 and will be sold for $165.37 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.23 and will be sold for $138.56 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $78.78 per litre, down by $0.50 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $88.79 per litre after an increase of $0.68.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.