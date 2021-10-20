Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $3.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, October 21, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $157.62 and $163.04 per litre, respectively, up by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $158.11 per litre following an increase of $3.03 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.04 and will be sold for $162.56 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.03 and will be sold for $135.85 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.49 per litre, up by $1.47 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $87.96 per litre after an increase of $2.65.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.