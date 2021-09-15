Gas prices down $1.45, $1.66, diesel down $1.77

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 16, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $152.29 and $158.21 per litre, respectively down by $1.45 and $1.66.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $145.22 per litre following a decrease of $1.77 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $2.45 and will be sold for $150.63 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $1.88 and will be sold for $122.10 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum increased in price by $0.08 and will be sold for $72.00 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $78.55 per litre after a decrease of $2.02.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.