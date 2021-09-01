Gas prices up $2.63, $1.52, diesel up $2.90

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 2, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $155.31 and $160.95 per litre, respectively up by $2.63 and $1.52.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $144.05 per litre following an increase of $2.90 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.25 and will be sold for $152.07 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $123.07 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum increased in price by $0.18 and will be sold for $70.09 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $77.51 per litre after an increase of $0.17.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.