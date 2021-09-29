Gas prices down $1.80, $2.00, diesel up $2.90

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a reduction at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, September 30, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $148.48 and $153.90 per litre, respectively, down by $1.80 and $2.00.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $148.99 per litre following an increase of $2.90 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.89 and will be sold for $153.43 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.69 and will be sold for $126.76 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $75.31.20 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $81.64 per litre after an increase of $0.87.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.