Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, April 22, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $140.37 and $143.20 per litre, respectively, up by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $130.20 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $136.30 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $107.70 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.65 per litre, down by $0.09 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.33 per litre after a decrease of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.