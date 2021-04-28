Gas prices up $1.91, diesel up $0.96

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, April 29, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $142.28 and $145.11 per litre, respectively, up by $1.91 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $131.16 per litre following an increase of $0.96 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.17 and will be sold for $137.47 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.54 and will be sold for $108.24 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $55.35 per litre, up by $1.70 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $55.10 per litre after an increase of $1.77.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.