Gas prices down $1.12, $1.64, diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 12, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $156.44 and $163.20 per litre, respectively down by $1.12 and $1.64.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $144.71 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.06 and will be sold for $154.13 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $122.08 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum decreased in price by $0.39 and will be sold for $68.76 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.51 per litre after a decrease of $0.45.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.