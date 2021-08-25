Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 26, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $152.68 and $159.43 per litre, respectively down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $141.15 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.06 and will be sold for $150.82 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $120.01 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum decreased in price by $1.58 and will be sold for $69.91 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $77.34 per litre after a decrease of $2.23.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.