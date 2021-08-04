Gas prices up $1.77, $1.23, diesel up $1.28

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 5, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $157.56 and $164.84 per litre, respectively up by $1.77 and $1.23.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $147.77 per litre following an increase of $1.28 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.33 and will be sold for $157.19 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.47 and will be sold for $125.14 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum increased in price by $1.90 and will be sold for $69.15 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.96 per litre after an increase of $1.48.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.