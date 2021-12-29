Gas prices up $3.00, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 30, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $165.00 and $170.44 per litre, respectively, with both grades up by $3.00.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $160.49 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $166.10 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $137.53 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $69.24 per litre, up by $0.95 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $78.03 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.