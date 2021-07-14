Gas prices up $2.10, $2.27, diesel up $2.60

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 15, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $155.70 and $163.99 per litre, respectively, up by $2.10 and $2.27.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $146.10 per litre following an increase of $2.60 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.76 and will be sold for $154.95 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $124.20 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $64.71 per litre, up by $0.51 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $74.14 per litre after an increase of $0.97.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.