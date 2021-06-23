Gas prices up $0.82, diesel down $0.11

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the prices of diesel, effective Thursday, June 24, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $150.55 and $155.72 per litre, respectively, up by $0.82 and $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $142.52 per litre following a decrease of $0.11 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.57 and will be sold for $151.02 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.97 and will be sold for $120.09 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $61.74 per litre, up by $1.27 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $67.88 per litre after an increase of $0.66.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.