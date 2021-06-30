Gas prices up $2.06, $3.06, diesel up $1.12

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 1, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $152.61 and $158.78 per litre, respectively, up by $2.06 and $3.06.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $143.64 per litre following an increase of $1.12 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.38 and will be sold for $152.40 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.76 and will be sold for $120.85 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $63.95 per litre, up by $2.21 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $70.94 per litre after an increase of $3.06.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.