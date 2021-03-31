Gas prices up $1.26, diesel down $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, April 1, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $136.70 and $139.53 per litre, respectively, up by $1.26 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $127.25 per litre following a decrease of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.77 and will be sold for $131.13 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $101.53 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $54.26 per litre, up by $0.36 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.37 per litre after a decrease of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.