Gas price up $2.21, diesel up $2.08

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, May 13, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $147.55 and $151.23 per litre, respectively, up by $2.21 and $3.06 respectively.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $136.18 per litre following an increase of $2.08 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $143.59 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.45 and will be sold for $113.41 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $54.23 per litre, down by $2.47 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $58.93 per litre after an increase of $1.10.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.