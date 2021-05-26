Gas prices down $3.06, $2.35, diesel down $2.14

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, May 27, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $142.90 and $148.63 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 and $2.35.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $135.28 per litre following a decrease of $2.14 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.93 and will be sold for $144.52 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $1.44 and will be sold for $111.72 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $54.68 per litre, up by $1.04 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $59.80 per litre after an increase of $0.50.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.