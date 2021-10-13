Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $3.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, October 14, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $154.56 and $159.98 per litre, respectively, up by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $155.08 per litre following an increase of $3.03 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.04 and will be sold for $159.53 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.04 and will be sold for $132.82 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $79.02 per litre, up by $0.71 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $85.31 per litre after an increase of $1.58.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.