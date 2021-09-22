Gas prices down $2.01, $2.31, diesel up $0.87

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, September 23, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $150.28 and $155.90 per litre, respectively down by $2.01 and $2.31.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $146.09 per litre following an increase of $0.87 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.91 and will be sold for $151.54 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.97 and will be sold for $124.07 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $75.06 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.77 per litre after an increase of $2.22.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.