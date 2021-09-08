Gas prices down $1.57, $1.08, diesel up $2.94

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, September 9, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $153.74 and $159.87 per litre, respectively down by $1.57 and $1.08.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $146.99 per litre following an increase of $2.94 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.01 and will be sold for $153.08 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.91 and will be sold for $123.98 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum increased in price by $1.83 and will be sold for $71.92 per litre and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.57 per litre after an increase of $3.06.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.