Gas prices down by $0.25, diesel down $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a reduction at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, February 23, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $180.65 and $185.67 per litre, respectively with both grades down by 25 cents.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $183.41 per litre following a decrease of 25 cents while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also down by 25 cents and will be sold for $187.92 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by 25 cents and willbe sold for $158.02 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $79.10 per litre, up by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $88.89 per litre after an increase of $3.00.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.