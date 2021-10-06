Gas prices up $3.02, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, October 7, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $151.50 and $156.92 per litre, respectively, up by $3.02 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $150.05 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $156.49 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.02 and will be sold for $129.78 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $78.31 per litre, up by $3.00 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.73 per litre after an increase of $2.09.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.