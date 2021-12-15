Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $3.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, December 16, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $162.25 and $167.70 per litre, respectively, with both grades up by $3.06.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $156.96 per litre following an increase of $3.03 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.03 and will be sold for $164.21 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $137.48 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $71.29 per litre, up by $0.98 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.78 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.