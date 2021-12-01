Gas prices down $0.25, diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a reduction at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, December 2, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $159.44 and $164.88 per litre, respectively, with both grades down by $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $156.99 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.41 and will be sold for $164.22 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $134.75 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $73.37 per litre, down by $0.87 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.59 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.