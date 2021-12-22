Gas prices down $0.25, diesel up $0.47

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, December 23, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $162.00 and $167.45 per litre, respectively, with both grades down by $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $157.45 per litre following an increase of $0.47 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.16 and will be sold for $163.05 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $134.48 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $68.29 per litre, down by $3.00 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $77.78 per litre after a decrease of $3.00.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.