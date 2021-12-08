Gas prices down $0.25, diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a reduction at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, December 9, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $159.19 and $164.63 per litre, respectively, with both grades down by $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $153.93 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.04 and will be sold for $161.17 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.34 and will be sold for $134.41 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $70.31 per litre, down by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $80.53 per litre after a decrease of $3.06.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.