Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $4.50

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, February 17, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $180.90 and $185.92 per litre, respectively, with both grades up by $3.06.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $183.66 per litre following an increase of $4.50 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $4.50 and will be sold for $188.16 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $4.50 and will be sold for $158.27 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $76.04 per litre, down by $0.56 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $85.89 per litre after a decrease of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.