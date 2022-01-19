Gas prices, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, January 20, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $169.18 and $174.65 per litre, respectively, with both grades up by $3.06.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $168.54 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $174.55 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $144.93 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $72.97 per litre, up by $0.58 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.58 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.