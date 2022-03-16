Gas prices down $3.01, diesel down $3.02

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, March 17, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $183.92 and $188.92 per litre, respectively, with both grades down by $3.01.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $187.95 per litre following a decrease of $3.02 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.04 and will be sold for $192.44 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.02 and will be sold for $162.56 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $81.86 per litre, down by $2.96 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $91.06 per litre after a decrease of $2.95.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.