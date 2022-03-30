Gas prices up $4.35, $4.37, diesel up $4.50

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, March 31, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87-octane gasoline will be sold for $191.33 per litre after an increase of $4.35 and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $196.35 per litre after an increase of $4.37.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $196.95 per litre up by $4.50, while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also up by $4.50 and will be sold for $201.44 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $4.50 and will be sold for $171.56 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $81.86 per litre, up by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $92.80 per litre after an increase of $3.06.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.