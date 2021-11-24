Gas prices, diesel down $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a reduction at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, November 25, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $159.69 and $165.14 per litre, respectively, with both grades down by $0.25.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $160.05 per litre following a decrease of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.25 and will be sold for $164.63 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $137.82 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $74.24 per litre, down by $3.00 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.34 per litre after a decrease of $3.00.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.