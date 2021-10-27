Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $2.94

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, October 27, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $160.68 and $166.11 per litre, respectively, with both grades of gasoline up by $3.06.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $161.05 per litre following an increase of $2.94 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $165.63 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.94 and will be sold for $138.80 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $79.28 per litre, down by $1.21 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $88.11 per litre after an increase of $0.15.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.