Gas stations to remain open four hours after start of curfew during Easter

Gas stations to remain open four hours after start of curfew during EasterThursday, April 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has announced that gas stations will be allowed to remain open for four hours after the start of normal curfew hours during the upcoming Easter lockdown.
In a letter obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE addressed to President of the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association, Dianne Parram, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said gas stations will be allowed to stay open for four hours or until midnight whichever is earlier.
“For example if curfew commences at 8 pm, gas stations would be permitted to remain open until midnight. On Saturday April 3, gas stations would be permitted to remain open until 4 pm,” the statement explained.
“On no movement for example, Friday April 2 (tomorrow), gas stations would be permitted to open 5 am to 8 pm,” it added.
The statement also noted that during curfew hours, gas stations will only be permitted to sell gasolene and automotive supplies, as well as to have Automated Teller Machines open.
