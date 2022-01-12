Gas prices down $1.30, diesel up $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, January 13, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $166.12 and $171.59 per litre, respectively, with both grades down by $1.30.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $165.48 per litre following an increase of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel also up by $3.06 will be sold for $171.49 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $141.87 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $72.39 per litre, up by $1.65 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.33 per litre after an increase of $2.74.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.