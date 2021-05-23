GatesheadDL: Fraser-Pryce 4th, Morrison 7th for Jamaica in 100m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Natasha Morrison were fourth and seventh, respectively, in the women's 100m at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.

The event was won by Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who held off Sha'Carri Richardson of the USA for a 11.35s season's best.

Richardson clocked 11.44s for second place ahead of Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who was third in 11.48s.

Fraser-Pryce finished in a season's best 11.51s, while Morrison clocked 11.77s.