GatesheadDL: Julian Forte 7th in 200m as USA's Bednarek takes 1st place

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's Julian Forte finished seventh in the men's 200m at the just concluded Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.

Kenneth Bednarek of USA claimed victory in 20.33s, while Canada's Aaron Brown and Andre deGrasse were second and third in 20.79s and 20.85s, respectively.

Forte clocked a season's best of 21.47s.