GatesheadDL: McPherson 2nd in 400m, Shericka jackson 6th

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Kendall Ellis of the USA held off Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson to win the women's 400m in 51.96s and claim maximum points at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.

"I came out here just to see where I'm at but it wasn't good conditions to run in. I am grateful to come out here and finish injury free.To see people back in the stands is exciting and it's always good to have people to cheer you on," McPherson said after completing the race.

She was second in 51.96s, while Lieke Klaver of Netherlands was third in 52.03s.

The other Jamaican in the race, Shericka Jackson, was sixth in 53.40s.