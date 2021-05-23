GatesheadDL:Tapper 5th in women's 100mH as Britain's Sember secures victory

GatesheadDL:Tapper 5th in women's 100mH as Britain's Sember secures victorySunday, May 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's Megan Tapper had to settle for a fifth place finish in the women's 100m hurdles at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.
Cindy Sember of Great Britain gave the home crowd a victory in 13.28s, securing eight Diamond League points.
"I do think I've gotten over the injuries I've had. It's taken a lot of mental toughness," said Sember after the race.
Second was Hungary's Luca Kozak in 13.37s, while Italy's Luminosa Bogliolo was third in 13.45s.
