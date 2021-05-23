GatesheadDL: Thomas-Dodd 2nd in women's shot put

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica was beaten into second in the women's shot put at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.

Portugal's Auriol Dongmo won with a final throw of 18.16m, while Thomas-Dodd managed 18.12m.

"It's a little bit frustrating because I've been working on a lot of things with my technique which I'm still trying to get in competition. I had some really nice throws today but I wasn't able to stay in the ring so that's just one of the things I need to go back to the drawing board and work on," said Thomas-Dodd after the event.



"I never complain about conditions because you never know what you'll get wherever you go, so you have to be mentally prepared for whatever conditions you get on the day. You have to work with what you can control and that's being in the ring and working with your technique," she added.

Third was USA's Maggie Ewen with a throw of 16.96m.