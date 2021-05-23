GatesheadDL: Thomas-Dodd 2nd in women's shot put

GatesheadDL: Thomas-Dodd 2nd in women's shot putSunday, May 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Danniel Thomas-Dodd of Jamaica was beaten into second in the women's shot put at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.
Portugal's Auriol Dongmo won with a final throw of 18.16m, while Thomas-Dodd managed 18.12m.
"It's a little bit frustrating because I've been working on a lot of things with my technique which I'm still trying to get in competition. I had some really nice throws today but I wasn't able to stay in the ring so that's just one of the things I need to go back to the drawing board and work on," said Thomas-Dodd after the event.
"I never complain about conditions because you never know what you'll get wherever you go, so you have to be mentally prepared for whatever conditions you get on the day. You have to work with what you can control and that's being in the ring and working with your technique," she added.
Third was USA's Maggie Ewen with a throw of 16.96m.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy