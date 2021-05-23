GatesheadDL: Triple jump victory for Shanieka Ricketts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica won the women's triple jump at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.

She took victory with a 14.29m final jump, surpassing Portugal's Patricia Mamona (13.62m), who was second, and Britain's Naomi Ogbeta (13.32m), who took third.



"It was brutal," commented Ricketts on her win.



"I am just so happy I didn't end up injured. It was really hard to focus on technical things and not very conducive to getting good jumps. I just wanted to get myself into the position to have an extra jump and then the only thing that mattered was to get the best jump," she said.

Kimberly Williams, also of Jamaica, finished fourth on the table.