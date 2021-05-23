GatesheadDL: Triple jump victory for Shanieka Ricketts

GatesheadDL: Triple jump victory for Shanieka RickettsSunday, May 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica won the women's triple jump at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.
She took victory with a 14.29m final jump, surpassing Portugal's Patricia Mamona (13.62m), who was second, and Britain's Naomi Ogbeta (13.32m), who took third.
"It was brutal," commented Ricketts on her win.
"I am just so happy I didn't end up injured. It was really hard to focus on technical things and not very conducive to getting good jumps. I just wanted to get myself into the position to have an extra jump and then the only thing that mattered was to get the best jump," she said.
Kimberly Williams, also of Jamaica, finished fourth on the table.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy