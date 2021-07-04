Gayle, Jackson cop Diamond League wins

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – World Champion long jumper Tajay Gayle and sprinter Shericka Jackson were winners at Sunday morning's Wanda Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.

Gayle who retained his national senior title at last weekend's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) national senior championships, won with a wind-aided 8.55m (2.3m/s) jump. He finished ahead of second-placed Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba - 8.29m (1.5m/s), and Sweden's Thobias Montler who was third with a personal best 8.23m (1.4m/s).

Gayle benefited from the new format used at the Diamond League that sees the top three athletes in the field events go to one round 'winner take all final' after he had finished second after the first five rounds with a season's best equalling 8.27m (-2.0).

Jackson dominated the women's 200m running 22.10 seconds (-0.4m/s) to beat embattled Namibian teenager Beatrice Masilingi who ran a national record 22.65 seconds with Great Britain's Beth Dobbin third with 22.84 seconds.

Natoya Goule-Topping lowered her season's best for a second straight week, running 1 minute 56.44 seconds for second place in the women's 800m.

Janieve Russell was fourth in the 400m hurdles in 54.08 seconds and Leah Nugent was sixth in 55.01 while Kemar Mowatt ran a season's best 48.75 seconds for third in the men's 400m hurdles.

In the throws, Fredrick Dacres finished seventh in the discus with 63.57m and Danniel Thomas-Dodd was also seventh in the women's shot put with 18.59m.