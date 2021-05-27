Gayle, Shakib, du Plessis return to Hero CPL

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chris Gayle, Shakib al Hasan and Faf du Plessis will be playing at Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 28 to September 19.

According to CPL, Chris Gayle will be back with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Gayle guided the Patriots to their only Hero CPL final in his first year with the franchise. As the leading run scorer in T20 history he brings a huge amount of experience to the Patriots squad, the CPL said.

Meanwhile, Shakib al Hasan has joined the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 season. This will be the second time that the world's leading spin-bowling all-rounder has represented the Tallawahs having been with the franchise in 2016 and 2017.

Playing for the St Lucia Zouks this season will be Faf du Plessis. The CPL noted that the former South Africa captain has been in outstanding form in recent months for the Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League where he made four consecutive half centuries, including 95 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is his second stint at the Hero CPL having played for the Patriots in 2016.