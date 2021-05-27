Gayle, Shakib, du Plessis return to Hero CPL

Gayle, Shakib, du Plessis return to Hero CPLThursday, May 27, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chris Gayle, Shakib al Hasan and Faf du Plessis will be playing at Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) this year which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 28 to September 19.
According to CPL, Chris Gayle will be back with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, a team he played for in 2017 and 2018. Gayle guided the Patriots to their only Hero CPL final in his first year with the franchise. As the leading run scorer in T20 history he brings a huge amount of experience to the Patriots squad, the CPL said.
Meanwhile, Shakib al Hasan has joined the Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2021 season. This will be the second time that the world's leading spin-bowling all-rounder has represented the Tallawahs having been with the franchise in 2016 and 2017.
Playing for the St Lucia Zouks this season will be Faf du Plessis. The CPL noted that the former South Africa captain has been in outstanding form in recent months for the Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League where he made four consecutive half centuries, including 95 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is his second stint at the Hero CPL having played for the Patriots in 2016.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy