GatesheadDL: Tajay Gayle advances to long jump finals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — World Champion Tajay Gayle has made it to the final round of the men's long jump at the Diamond League athletics meeting at Gateshead International Stadium in England.

Gayle made a leap of 8.00m on his final jump to secure a spot among the three top-ranked athletes into the finals.

Italy's Filippo Randazzo (8.11m) and Eusebio Caceres of Spain (8.04m) complete the top three.